TG farmers have lowest debt in south

Hyderabad: The debt burden of farmers is lowest in Telangana among all the southern states in the country. Compared to the agriculture-dominated states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the debt burden of farmers in Telangana is very low, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to official figures, as of December 31, 2025, the total debt of farmers in Telangana was Rs 1,75,960.56 crore, of which crop loans were Rs 95,167.98 crore and the term loans are Rs 80,792.58 crore.

The total debt of farmers in Karnataka was Rs 2,10,244.47 crore and the debt burden of farmers in Andhra Pradesh was Rs 3,75,254.59 crore. In Tamil Nadu, total debt burden of farmers was Rs 5,06,290.45 crore which was the highest among all states in Southern India.

The people’s government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Telangana waived farm loans worth over Rs 21,000 crore in 2024, reducing the debt burden on farmers. As a result, farmers in Telangana now have the lowest debt levels among the southern states. NABARD has given information to the Centre on farmer debt burden by taking December 31, 2025 as the cut-off date, the Union Minister said.