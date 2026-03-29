TG giving top priority to education: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress government in Telangana had been giving top priority to the education sector. Speaking after presenting The Hans India Education Awards 2026 at RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said: “The Congress government is giving top priority to education, and institutions are being equipped with modern amenities to provide better learning environments”.

The Minister commended the efforts of The Hans India for organizing such meaningful educational events that guide and inspire students. “I urge all students to study well and make the best use of these opportunities,” he said. He requested parents to take responsibility and ensure continuous education for their children, as it is essential for the progress of their families and society.

Besides presenting the awards, The Hans India also organised various sessions focusing on ethics in education, AI and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. These sessions brought together leading academicians, career counsellors, and industry experts who guided the students preparing for competitive exams and exploring diverse career opportunities.

These sessions featured K Krishna Chaitanya (Director, NANO IIT Academy), Vikram Dachepally (Founder & Physics Teacher, Tattva Academy), and Purnachandra Rao Narra (Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), Harish Reddy Gantla (Associate Professor, Vignan Institute of Technology and Science), NBV Subbarao (Founder, Subbu Innovative Classes Pvt. Ltd.), and Dr Yuvaraju Chinnam (Pro Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy Deemed to be University); Puram Praveen, Asst Prof IIT Hyderabad and Dr N Yamuna Pathak, Psychologist, Mentor & Motivational Speaker, Dr C Veerender and others. A large number of students attended these sessions and actively interacted with the speakers.