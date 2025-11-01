TG govt clears over Rs 1,000 crore dues of staff, PR bills in one stroke

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the Finance department has released a total of Rs 1,031 crore pertaining to pending dues of government employees and unpaid bills under the Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings (R&B) departments for the month of October.

Bhatti has been clearing pending employee dues carried forward from the previous government in a phased manner every month. As part of this ongoing process, dues amounting to Rs 712 crore related to government employees have now been released as per his orders. The government has also taken a policy decision to clear all pending bills below Rs 10 lakh.

Accordingly, Rs 320 crore worth of 46,956 bills under the Panchayat Raj and R&B departments have been cleared following the Deputy Chief Minister’s instructions. Of these, Rs 95 crore covering 3,610 bills under the Roads & Buildings department (each below Rs 10 lakh) were released by the Finance Department. Similarly, Rs 225 crore pertaining to 43,364 bills under the Panchayat Raj and rural local bodies were also cleared.

Finance department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials participated in the review meeting.