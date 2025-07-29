  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG govt gives big push to beer production in State

TG govt gives big push to beer production in State
x
Highlights

Amends Microbreweries Act to open microbreweries in all municipal corporations

Hyderabad: Microbreweries are coming up in all municipal corporations and also core Telangana urban city in the State. The State cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Microbreweries Act permitting the establishment of manufacturing of craft beers in the corporations.

The cabinet also ratified the proposal to remove all interstate checkposts in the State. 15 checkposts were established at the State borders.

Following the recent Union government’s suggestion, the State government decided to detach the checkposts. CC cameras will be installed at the borders in place of manual monitoring of the vehicles at the checkposts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick