TG govt gives big push to beer production in State
Amends Microbreweries Act to open microbreweries in all municipal corporations
Hyderabad: Microbreweries are coming up in all municipal corporations and also core Telangana urban city in the State. The State cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Microbreweries Act permitting the establishment of manufacturing of craft beers in the corporations.
The cabinet also ratified the proposal to remove all interstate checkposts in the State. 15 checkposts were established at the State borders.
Following the recent Union government’s suggestion, the State government decided to detach the checkposts. CC cameras will be installed at the borders in place of manual monitoring of the vehicles at the checkposts.
