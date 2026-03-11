TG govt plans grand Godavari Pushkaralu a la Kumbh Mela

The Telangana government is planning to organise the Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of the Kumbh Mela held in Uttar Pradesh, with grand and prestigious arrangements that reflect the cultural identity and spirit of the state.

At the first meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on ‘Godavari Pushkaralu–2027’, held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, officials were directed to undertake permanent infrastructure works that showcase the ‘Telangana Brand’ and the state’s rich traditions. The committee reviewed the schedule of the Pushkaralu, departmental preparedness and the roadmap for future works.

According to Vedic scholars, the Adi Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, while the Antya Pushkaralu will take place from July 13 to 24, 2028. Ministers noted that the people’s government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had successfully conducted Saraswati Pushkaralu and the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara in a grand manner, and said the Godavari Pushkaralu would be organised with even greater scale and efficiency.

According to the officials, around eight crore devotees are expected to participate in the Pushkaralu. Accordingly, 96 locations along the Godavari River across districts have been identified, linking important temples along the river. Drawing on experiences from previous Pushkaralu, the government is preparing separate state and district-level plans to improve ghats, roads and other infrastructure based on local conditions.

Officials said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) would be completed by the end of this month. In the first phase, nine high-footfall locations have been identified as ‘Tier-1’ areas, where works will be taken up on a war footing. To ensure better coordination, the government will appoint a Special Officer for the Pushkaralu, along with department-wise nodal officers.

Special focus will be placed on traffic management at ghats, emergency access routes, advanced medical facilities and parking arrangements, officials said.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy directed officials to formulate plans for the development of all major and ancient temples situated along the Godavari River basin, spanning from Basara to Bhadrachalam.

He suggested that officials draft a special plan to ensure comprehensive road connectivity for the development of prominent temples across the state. The Minister emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive master plan to connect the state's prominent temples with major highways.

The ministers emphasised that no compromise would be made in the arrangements, and directed officials to ensure high-quality infrastructure and meticulous planning to avoid any shortcomings during the mega religious event.

The meeting was chaired by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and attended by Ministers Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka), and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with Government Adviser Sudarshan Reddy and senior officials.