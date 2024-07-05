TG govt striving hard for uplift of poor says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad : Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Thursday that his government is working towards the uplift of the poor and would implement all promises made to people.

Reddy said it had been seven months since the government came to power; the promises made in the elections were being implemented without fail. He said the government would give importance to the welfare of journalists.

A high-level delegation of Sri Lankan media professionals met Reddy at the Secretariat. The delegation is in Telangana to participate in a two-week training programme on media management conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute. The delegation's visit is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Reddy said Telangana has a rich cultural history and natural resources. He said the State was leading in the field of emerging technologies. The minister explained the various programmes undertaken by the government for the welfare of journalists in the State.

He said the government will give utmost priority to the welfare of the poor and farmers across the State. The minister explained to the delegation the recent decisions taken by the government, like waiving loans of Rs 2 lakh, constructing free Indiramma houses for the poor, free bus travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, and a cylinder for Rs 500.

Talking to journalists, he inquired about places they visited in Telangana. He appreciated MCR HRD for training journalists from abroad.

MCR HRD director-general Shashank Goel mentioned the programmes undertaken by the institute and training visitors on new technology developments in media such as AI and the challenges posed by the emerging technologies.

The Sri Lankan journalists expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality they received. They said they have benefited a lot from the training. They said it was a great experience for them. I&PR Commissioner Hanumantha Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.