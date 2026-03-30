TG govt to halt Srisailam power generation during summer:Uttam

Hyderabad: Ministerfor Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that, in view of potential water shortages during the summer season, the government has decided to temporarily halt power generation at Srisailam.

He also marked the one-year anniversary of the Sanna Biyyam fine rice scheme of the state, noting that it currently benefits 3.36 crore people, accounting for 86 per cent of the population of Telangana. While responding to the debate on irrigation demands, the Minister informed legislators that the Congress government has issued ration cards to 1.60 crore residents.

On the LPG front, he clarified that there is no shortage of domestic cylinders in the state, although commercial cylinders are facing temporary shortages expected to ease shortly. Responding to concerns raised by MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the Minister emphasised that the government is focusing on equitable development across the Krishna Basin.

He assured that the Dindi project would be completed within the next two years and attributed current challenges to loans incurred by the previous administration. He detailed that the previous government had spent Rs 97,000 crore on irrigation projects, concentrating primarily on the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru initiatives. Despite such massive expenditure, the Palamuru project has not resulted in even a single acre of new ayacut, he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the commitment of the state to justice for all MLAs regarding pending irrigation projects. He assured that no one within the Irrigation Department would face any injustice. The government has also allocated Rs 5,000 crore specifically for land acquisition associated with ongoing irrigation projects to ensure that all development work proceeds without further administrative delays.