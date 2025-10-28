TG is in grip of gun culture,fumes NRR

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, alleging a dangerous rise in "gun culture" and lawlessness across the state.

Addressing the media after a strategy meeting with Shakti-Kendra in-charges for the Jubilee Hills by-election, Rao declared that the real contest is between the BJP and MIM. He noted that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had previously contested on an MIM ticket, suggesting a tacit alliance.

Rao accused the Congress of a covert coalition with AIMIM, claiming that if their alliance wins in Jubilee Hills, the party’s much-touted "Six Guarantees" would morph into a manifesto of impunity for rowdy sheeters. “These elements are raising their heads ever since Congress came to power,” he warned.

Citing recent violent incidentsincluding the fatal stabbing of a constable in Nizamabad, a shooting at a cow vigilante, and an attack on police near Chadarghat—Rao asserted that the government has failed to protect even its own officers. “If policemen aren’t safe, what about the common people?” he asked.

He welcomed the visit of the state DGP and senior officers to the hospital where injured DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman are recovering. However, he expressed outrage that MIM leaders, including an MLA, visited a different hospital to meet the rowdy sheeter who attacked the police, completely ignoring the injured officers. “This shows where their loyalties lie,” Rao lamented.

Urging voters in Jubilee Hills to choose wisely, Rao said, “On one hand, gun culture and violence are rising. On the other, Congress is destroying law and order by collaborating with MIM.” He revealed that he had written to the DGP warning about the Chadarghat incident before it occurred, but the government failed to act. “Negligence has become the norm,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects, Rao said the Jubilee Hills by-election should mark the beginning of the BJP’s victory march in Telangana.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Dr N Gautam Rao, Vemula Ashok, Chandrasekhar, and other senior leaders.

Earlier, Rao paid floral tribute to tribal icon Komaram Bheem on his death anniversary, honouring his fight against British and Nizam oppression with the slogan “Jal-Jangal-Jameen”.