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TG NPDCL supports AP during Cyclone Arnab
In Short
- 114 teams, 1,127 staff for power restoration
- Untiring services under the supervision of CMD Karnati Varun Reddy
Hanumakonda: The Telangana government has come forward to restore the power system damaged in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of Cyclone Arnab. On the orders of the State Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, a large number of power assistance teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of TG NPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy.
A total of 1,127 officers and staff from 114 special teams are engaged in the restoration of power supply in AP. They are working tirelessly to repair the power poles, lines and transformers damaged due to the cyclone on a war footing and provide power supply to the people as soon as possible.
CMD Karnati Varun Reddy is monitoring the restoration work by regularly reviewing the problems faced at the field level and providing necessary instructions to the officials. Steps are being taken to ensure that the work is completed quickly.
TG NPDCL teams are providing extensive services in Amalapuram, Rajolu, Draksharamam, Ramavaram, Bhimavaram, Ainuvolu, Narasapuram, Katrenikona, Mummidivaram, Nadikudi, Ambajipet and other areas of Andhra Pradesh. Regardless of adverse weather conditions, the staff is working continuously at the field level and restoring power supply.
Andhra Pradesh electricity officials and people are expressing joy at the cooperation being provided by the Telangana electricity staff during the difficult times. They are appreciating the Telangana staff who are standing by them and helping in the restoration of power.
Officials say that these relief measures are a testament to the mutual cooperation, brotherhood and human values between the two Telugu states. They said that mutual cooperation during disasters will further strengthen the good relations between the states.
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