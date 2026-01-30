TG pushes for rapid expansion of Adilabad & Kothagudem airports

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has hailed the handover of land for Mamunuru Airport to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation as a historic milestone for the state. Speaking at a public meeting at Begumpet Airport on Thursday, he confirmed that 300 acres in Warangal district have been officially transferred to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to facilitate the project.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu used the occasion to urge the Union Government to expedite construction at proposed airport sites in Adilabad and Kothagudem, mirroring the momentum seen at Mamunuru. He noted that having a Union Minister from Telugu soil is a significant advantage and appealed for continued cooperation to meet the growing infrastructure needs of Telangana.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that while an agreement was reached with the Airports Authority of India as far back as 2007, the Mamunuru project suffered a decade of neglect under previous administrations. He remarked that the current Cabinet had proactively requested the sanctioning of airports in tier-2 cities to decentralise growth beyond Hyderabad.

Historically, Mamunuru Airport was established in 1930 during the Nizam era and was once amongst the largest aviation facilities in South India. To revive this legacy, the state government acted swiftly to release Rs 300 crore for land acquisition, ensuring the process was completed without further delay.

With the land now in the hands of the Union Ministry, the state government expects a rapid transition toward active construction. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the positive response from Ram Mohan Naidu serves as an auspicious sign for the future of Telangana’s aerial connectivity, potentially transforming the economic landscape of the Adilabad and Kothagudem regions.