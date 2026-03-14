TG RERA cracks whip on Bharathi Builders, imposes Rs 4.74 cr penalty

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) the cracked a whip on the Bharathi Builders Private Limited by imposing a penalty of Rs 4,74,17,729 in connection with the “Bharathi Lake View Apartments” project located at Kompally in Medchal–Malkajgiri district for collecting funds in the name of pre-launch scheme and declared it as a ‘Defaulting Promoter’.

After examining the complaints filed by several aggrieved homebuyers, the Authority strongly condemned the conduct of the builder. The promoter had collected substantial amounts from customers through pre-launch offers in the year 2021, promising to complete the project within 24 months.

However, the promoter failed to fulfil the commitment. The Authority expressed serious concern that funds were collected without obtaining registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, and without undertaking any construction activity.

In view of the absence of any indication that the project would be completed, the Authority clarified that the buyers cannot be compelled to continue in the project. Accordingly, the Authority directed the promoter to refund the entire amounts paid by the complainants along with interest as prescribed under Rule 15 of the Telangana Real Estate Rules, 2017, within a period of 60 days.

Further, for violating the statutory provisions of the Act, the Authority declared Bharathi Builders Private Limited as a “Defaulter Promoter” and imposed a penalty of Rs 3,55,63,297. It was also noted that this penalty is in addition to an earlier penalty of Rs 1,18,54,432 imposed in previous proceedings for similar violations.