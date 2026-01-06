TG tourism sector to get shot in the arm to vie with Kerala

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said that the government was developing Telangana tourism to compete with Kerala, and incentives were being offered to attract domestic and foreign investors to develop the tourism sector under the PPP model.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by Jukkal MLA Lakshmikanth Rao during Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday. He said that tourism in Telangana, as well as across India, had not developed as expected, and due to the absence of a proper tourism policy in the past, the sector was severely neglected. He revealed that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a new Tourism Policy for 2025–2030 was introduced to strengthen tourism development in the State.

Jupally Krishna Rao announced that incentives were being provided to attract investments under the PPP model. As part of this initiative, investors have come forward to invest during the Tourism Conclave and Global Summit, receiving an overwhelming response. He clarified that the people’s government was committed to transforming Telangana into a tourism hub, thereby increasing the sector’s contribution to the State’s economy and enhancing employment and livelihood opportunities.

The Minister said arrangements were being made to provide water sports and boating facilities at Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy district. Steps were also being taken for the development of Kaulas Fort and Naganna stepwell.

He added that proposals would be formulated and implemented for the development of Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple and DichpallyKhillaRamalayam in line with their tourism potential. Efforts were underway to develop the Sriram Sagar backwater area as a tourism destination, along with boating facilities in the SRSP reservoir, renovation of the Haritha Hotel, and provision of other amenities.

The Minister assured that the government would examine the possibility of developing the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Jainath mandal centre in Adilabad district as a spiritual tourism centre. He said the feasibility of developing the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple lake, including boating facilities and a ropeway, would also be studied. He further stated that steps would be taken to complete the pending works of the Haritha Hotel in Sircilla.