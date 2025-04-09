Live
TG wine dealers cry foul over grant of retail outlets to bars
Hyderabad: Telangana Wine Dealers Association demanded the government to address the grievances of the licensed liquor shops in the wake of the grant of the retail counters with MRP prices to the bars which incurred huge losses to the wine shops across the State.
Addressing the press, Association President D Venkateshwara Rao said that the liquor shops were paying huge amounts as application fee to participate in lottery to get license and also paying huge annual fees, much higher than a bar owner to run his establishment. “In today’s license conditions, the wine shop owners have to compete with bars that enjoy an unfair advantage of doubling as retail outlet,” he said.
The Association leader also pointed out that the new permission granted to the bars gave special privilege of not only selling liquor by the peg to the consumers but also selling liquor and beer as sealed bottles at MRP prices to the takeaway customers. Besides, the bars are catering to the retail customer after closure of wine shops at 11 pm because of extended hours of business. This facility affected the retailer sales by almost 20 per cent, he said.