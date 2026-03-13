TGCHE explores tie-up with University of Western Australia

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) held discussions with a delegation from the University of Western Australia (UWA) on Thursday to explore opportunities for academic and research collaboration across priority sectors.

The meeting was chaired by Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Professor Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of the Council. The UWA delegation included Nasheed Choudhary, Director of Global Growth and Advocacy, and Hari Padmanabhan, Manager of Government and Industry Relations.

During the discussions, both sides examined potential partnerships in key areas, such as aviation, agriculture, space, and critical minerals. The dialogue emphasised strengthening cooperation in research, innovation, and skill development, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing academic excellence and industry-relevant education. The meeting also highlighted Hyderabad’s growing importance as a hub for science and technology. It was noted that the city has been recognised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India as one of the emerging Science and Technology Clusters, underscoring its role as a centre for advanced research and innovation.

The UWA delegation pointed out that the university had recently signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Science and Technology Clusters Initiative, aimed at deepening collaboration in science, technology, and innovation between Australia and India. This agreement is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding bilateral cooperation and fostering joint initiatives.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor V Balakista Reddy assured the delegation of Telangana’s full support in promoting international academic partnerships. He emphasised that Telangana is rapidly emerging as a centre for higher education, research, and innovation. He noted that global collaborations would not only enhance academic standards but also help align skill development with industry needs, thereby creating new opportunities for students and researchers.

Both sides agreed that there are extensive opportunities for mutual cooperation and decided to continue discussions to establish a framework for future partnerships. The proposed collaboration is expected to include student exchange programs, joint research projects, and stronger academia–industry linkages, enabling students and faculty to benefit from global exposure and advanced learning opportunities.