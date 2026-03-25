TGCHE Signs MoU with AIMS to Strengthen Management Education and Skill Ecosystem in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Tuesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) to promote excellence, innovation, and employability in management education across the State. The MoU was formally signed to foster academic collaboration, enhance institutional capabilities, and strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Telangana. This partnership marks a significant step towards aligning higher education with emerging industry demands and future-ready skills.

Under the MoU, AIMS will extend access to its extensive academic resources, digital content, and capacity-building programmes to students and faculty of institutions affiliated to TGCHE at no cost. TGCHE, in turn, will facilitate the effective rollout of these programmes across universities and colleges in the State and encourage active participation from students, teachers, and trainers. The collaboration will focus on organising professional development programmes, faculty development initiatives, and faculty exchange activities. It will also support joint publications such as newsletters and journals in the field of management education.

With a robust network of over 800+ management institutions and global academic linkages, AIMS brings valuable expertise and best practices to this partnership. The presence of AIMS’ operational base in Hyderabad further strengthens the scope for effective implementation, positioning Telangana as a potential model state in management education for the country.

The MoU also aims to assess the emerging potential sectors within Telangana and introduce new, industry-oriented management programmes in areas such as Airport, Airline, Airspace, and Air Traffic Management, Defence, maritime studies, Space Technology, Health Management, tourism, and Hospitality Management. These initiatives are aligned with the State Government to promote operational excellence and professional competence in key sectors.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, TGCHE and Dr Ch. S. Durga Prasad, Executive Director, AIMS, in the august presence of Prof. E. Purushotham, Vice-Chairman-I, TGCHE,Dr. P.Narayana Reddy, Regional Vice- President of AIMS.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, TGCHE, emphasised that this collaboration will significantly contribute to improving the quality of education, enhancing knowledge systems, and developing specialised skills among students. It is expected to create a pool of industry-ready professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of the global economy.

The partnership is non-financial in nature, ensuring that students and institutions benefit from AIMS resources without any financial burden. Both parties have also agreed to uphold principles of data privacy, intellectual property rights, and confidentiality as part of the MoU.

This strategic collaboration reflects TGCHE’s continued commitment to advancing higher education standards in Telangana and fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and future-oriented academic ecosystem.