TGGDA Demands Immediate Introduction of a Bill in the Assembly to Bring TVVP under the DSHS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) has demanded the state government to immediately introduce a bill in the Assembly to bring the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) under the Directorate of Secondary Health Services (DSHS) from the Corporation system.

The TGGDA president Dr B Narahari, secretary general Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod, treasurer Dr MK Rauf in a statement issued here have expressed deep dissatisfaction, stating that when the Congress government came to power, thousands of Telangana government doctors welcomed the change with great hope. They believed that the long-awaited reforms of the past two years would finally materialize and that doctors working under the Telangana TVVP would receive a permanent solution to their salary issues. However, contrary to these expectations, the situation has worsened and become increasingly distressing.

The TGGDA representatives said that hundreds of government doctors working under TVVP continue to wait every month for their salaries. TGGDA pointed out that even as of today, despite the date being the 25th of the month, several doctors have still not received their salaries, causing severe financial hardship and mental stress. This, the association stated, was a clear indication of administrative failure on the part of the government.

The TGGDA categorically stated that the only permanent solution to the recurring salary crisis was to remove TVVP from the Corporation system and bring it under the Directorate of Secondary Health Services (DSHS). Although this issue has been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities multiple times, it was deeply unfortunate that no clear decision or concrete action has been taken so far, they said.

The representatives said, to ensure a permanent and lawful solution to the salary issues faced by TVVP doctors, the government must immediately introduce a Bill in the State Assembly and establish a clear statutory framework, TGGDA demanded. Any further delay in introducing the Bill would only push thousands of government doctors into continued uncertainty and financial distress.