TGPWU moves HC challenging non-regulation of taxi fares

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has moved the High Court of Telangana challenging the non-regulation of taxi fares within the State as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The petition highlights the unchecked practices of app-based taxi aggregators who continue to charge fares arbitrarily, leaving both drivers and consumers vulnerable.

In the petition, TGPWU has urged the State Government to fix and notify uniform fares for all contract carriages plying within Telangana under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and ensure installation and verification of taxi meters in such vehicles in line with Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 read with the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

They also demanded establish a monitoring and enforcement mechanism to regulate and oversee compliance with notified fares and set up a grievance redressal system accessible to both drivers and consumers, to be made available in the public domain for transparent resolution of complaints. The matter was listed on ThursdayA before Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court. After hearing the submissions, the Court issued notice to the Government of Telangana. “This case is crucial to ensure fair wages for drivers and protect consumers from exploitative pricing by taxi aggregators. Regulation and transparency are urgently needed in the sector,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder President, TGPWU.