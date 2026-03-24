TGSRTC-govt merger awaits panel’s report on modalities, says Ponnam

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said that the issue of merging TGSRTC with the government remains pending with a committee formed to study the necessary modalities. Once the report is submitted, the government will take further action on the matter. The Minister made these remarks while replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly. He noted that the TGSRTC Absorption of Employees into Government Service Act, 2023, was published in the Telangana Gazette on 15 September 2023. This legislation provides for the absorption of TGSRTC employees into government services and addresses all connected incidental matters.

As per the Act, the law shall come into force on a date appointed by the government via notification. A decision on declaring this appointed day will be taken at an appropriate time. The Minister further explained that a committee was constituted on 29 September 2023 to work out the specific modalities for this absorption, and its final report is currently awaited. Replying to separate queries, Ponnam Prabhakar stated that as of 15 September 2026, a total of 940 electric buses were in operation. These vehicles have been taken on a wet lease under the Gross Cost Contract model, as the Corporation has not procured any electric buses directly.

He assured the House that the induction of these electric buses poses no insecurity to the jobs of in-service employees. Financially, the Corporation has demonstrated strong performance, achieving a profit of Rs 590.30 crore during the 2024-25 financial year and Rs 954.86 crore during 2025-26, calculated up to February. Additionally, the government is contemplating a plan to retrofit diesel and petrol autos with financial assistance to improve driver incomes. Furthermore, 65,000 additional permits were issued for autos in the CURE area. Data on beneficiaries is currently being collected from various sources, including Telangana Technology Services, the Centre for Good Governance, and the Education and Health Departments, to ensure targeted support for the transport sector.