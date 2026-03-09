TGSRTC Hyd region felicitates women staff

Hyderabad: Onthe occasion of International Women's Day, celebrations were conducted at Kachiguda Depot under the aegis of TGSRTC Hyderabad Region on Sunday.

On the occasion, women employees, who have been rendering distinguished services in various departments under the region and contributing significantly to the growth of the organisation were felicitated.

Women staff from operations, mechanical, traffic, accounts, administration, security and other departments, who have been delivering commendable performance, were honoured with appreciation certificates and mementos.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials stated that women employees are playing a vital role in the progress of the organisation and their services are highly valuable for the development of TGSRTC.

They appreciated the dedication of women staff in providing quality services to passengers with commitment and responsibility, and wished them greater success in future.

They further stated that the Corporation is always committed to the welfare, safety, and encouragement of women employees and will continue to provide more opportunities for women in future. The programme concluded on a grand note amid enthusiasm.

Among those felicitated were Manjula, Barkatpura Depot Manager, Anjamma Asst Manager (T), Maheshwaram Depot, Shalini, Asst.Engineer(M), Farooqnagar Depot, Anupama Senior Asst (P), Dilsukhnagar Depot, Graduate Apprentices Charchita (MDN Depot), Supriya (MHRM Depot), Umadevi (BDG Depot), Laxmi (RJR Depot), Bharatamma, RTC Constable (RUNR Depot) and Conductors Nirmala (Hayathnagar-1 Depot) and Renuka (Rajendranagar Depot) who achieved highest EPK, were felicitated on the occasion. Officers, staff members, and women employees from various units of Hyderabad Region participated in the programme in large numbers.