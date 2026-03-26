TGSRTC offers 30% discount on AC bus travel in city

In view of the prevailing situation and people rushing to buy petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 30 per cent reduction in fares on Metro AC and Metro Deluxe services within Hyderabad limits.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy announced the decision in view of the difficulties commuters have been facing, waiting in long queues for hours to refuel their vehicles. Nagi Reddy, urged people not to panic over fuel availability. He advised commuters to choose safe, affordable, and comfortable bus travel as a practical alternative during this period. “Don’t stand in long queues at petrol bunks. Travel safely by bus and enjoy a comfortable journey,” he appealed.

The MD highlighted that commuters are spending hours waiting at petrol stations. By choosing RTC buses, passengers can save valuable time and reach their destinations faster without unnecessary delays.

Nagi Reddy urged the residents to take full advantage of this golden opportunity and shift to public transport to avoid both traffic hassles and fuel-related inconvenience.

The TGSRTC MD expressed hope that citizens would respond positively and help ease pressure on fuel demand while ensuring smoother urban mobility.