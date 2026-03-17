TGSRTC to ply special buses for Ugadi, Ramzan festivals

To ensure smooth travel for passengers heading to their hometowns during the upcoming Ugadi and Ramzan festivals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements.

According to TGSRTC, special buses will be operated to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic. The highest rush is anticipated on March 17 and 18, for which additional buses will be deployed based on demand. Separate arrangements have also been made to handle the return journey rush on March 23.

As per Government Order No.16 issued in 2003, the corporation is permitted to revise ticket fares up to 1.5 times for special buses during festivals and special occasions to cover diesel and operational costs. Accordingly, the revised fares will apply only to special buses operating within the state and to those operating to other states during the festival period.

The revised fares will be in effect only on March 17, 18 and March 23. Regular buses will continue to operate with normal ticket prices.

The officials said special services are operated during festivals and important occasions to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely without inconvenience. If the return services run with low occupancy, buses will be quickly reallocated to routes witnessing heavy demand.

Meanwhile, under the state government’s Mahalakshmi scheme, women will continue to enjoy free travel in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses on Ugadi and Ramzan festival days.

Passengers are advised to make advance reservations through the official website www.tgsrtcbus.in. For further details on special services, commuters can contact the RTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.