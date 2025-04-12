Thank you CM! Farmer turns artist to express his gratitude to Revanth Reddy

Hanamkonda: In a unique gesture, Ramayya, a farmer from Shatapuram village in Palakurthi mandal, drew attention on Friday by writing the names of CM Revanth Reddy and local MLA Yasaswini Reddy in vibrant colours on a heap of paddy cultivated under the Torrur Society. He decorated it in the style of the tricolor, creating a visually appealing display for the public.

Ramayya expressed satisfaction with the government’s swift actions, especially in paddy procurement process. He stated that support prices and policies being implemented under the CM’s leadership are greatly beneficial to farmers. He appreciated the MLA for her continuous support and advocacy for farmers.

Villagers and fellow farmers are discussing Ramayya’s creative expression of admiration and gratitude.