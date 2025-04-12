Live
- Centenarian honoured with Ugadi Puraskaram by state govt
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 12 New Features, Borrowing from Discord, Slack, and More
- Payakaraopeta to be developed on par with Vizag
- Police nab five including minor for minor policing
- Zee5 to debut its first Kannada mini-series on Apr 25
- Congress is the party that oppressed Dalits: LoP
- Caste census report tabled in State cabinet meet
- Experts highlight potential of natural hydrogen
- Tech issues halt acceptance of mobility card by Namma Metro: BMRCL
- Meet backs women in STEM, championing engineering excellence
Thank you CM! Farmer turns artist to express his gratitude to Revanth Reddy
Hanamkonda: In a unique gesture, Ramayya, a farmer from Shatapuram village in Palakurthi mandal, drew attention on Friday by writing the names of CM...
Hanamkonda: In a unique gesture, Ramayya, a farmer from Shatapuram village in Palakurthi mandal, drew attention on Friday by writing the names of CM Revanth Reddy and local MLA Yasaswini Reddy in vibrant colours on a heap of paddy cultivated under the Torrur Society. He decorated it in the style of the tricolor, creating a visually appealing display for the public.
Ramayya expressed satisfaction with the government’s swift actions, especially in paddy procurement process. He stated that support prices and policies being implemented under the CM’s leadership are greatly beneficial to farmers. He appreciated the MLA for her continuous support and advocacy for farmers.
Villagers and fellow farmers are discussing Ramayya’s creative expression of admiration and gratitude.