"The Collectibles" Exhibition a Theory of Everything inaugurated in Banjara Hills

The vibrant blend of culture and creativity was on full display at the inaugural event of “The Collectibles” exhibition, held at Theory of Everything in Banjara Hills. The event, launched by Sudha Reddy, Founder of SR Foundation and Director of MEIL, attracted an array of distinguished guests, including Nymisha Reddy, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Aisshwarya Hegde, Founder of Theory of Everything and daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Among the prominent attendees were socialites like Pinky Reddy and other celebrities, who marvelled at the exquisite showcase. “The Collectibles” exhibition celebrates the artistry of beading and micro pavé work, exploring themes of identity, connection, and individuality through handcrafted jewellery.

The exhibition features unique pieces inspired by traditional Gujarat beadwork, each adorned with glass beads, gold, silver, diamonds, and gemstones that narrate their own stories. Sudha Reddy and Aisshwarya Hegde remarked, “Collectibles are not merely items to own; they encapsulate meaning and memories.” They highlighted the venue as a creative space for those who view fashion as a form of self-expression and cultural engagement.

The collection was crafted by the fine jewellery brand Moi, founded by Kunal and Puja Shah, known for bridging India’s traditional design heritage with modern aesthetics. Each piece is uniquely handcrafted, enhancing the traditional craftsmanship with contemporary technological precision.

In a city renowned for its bridal wear, Theory of Everything presents a fresh perspective with its modern designs that celebrate individuality and conscious craftsmanship. Notable designers such as Arjun Saluja, Jodi Life, Lafaani, and Sameer Madan feature alongside distinct brands like Namza, No Name Jewelry, De’anma, Naso, Slomotion, and Quarter HQ.

During the event, Moi and Theory of Everything unveiled “A Time Traveller’s Keepsakes,” a special showcase designed to immerse guests in the intertwining worlds of time and design, enriching the experience of “The Collectibles” with creativity and depth.

Guests expressed admiration for the intricate craftsmanship and congratulated the organisers on curating a truly unique exhibition that seamlessly merges fashion and artistry.