The collector made a surprise visit to the agricultural market yard near Chitya on Wednesday
Wanaparthy district: He asked the marketing officer how many farmers are bringing their peanut crop to the market yard every day and what kind of price they are getting.
Talking to the farmers, the collector asked if they were facing any difficulties in selling peanuts. The farmers replied that the quality of peanuts was poor this year due to the unfavorable weather. Moreover, they are not getting a good price and they asked the government to help them by providing a good price for their crop. The farmers told the collector that last year, peanuts got a good price in the Wanaparthy market yard, and if they buy them at a good price this year too, it would be good for them.
Responding, the collector said that he would report to the government about the problems of peanut farmers and the issue of providing them with a good price.
The Collector was accompanied by Wanaparthy Agricultural Market Chairman Srinivas Goud, Marketing Officer Swaran Singh, other officials, farmers, traders and others.