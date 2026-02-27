Congress aims to empower BCs with education: BC State Finance Corporation chairman

Hyderabad, February 27: Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Chairman of the Telangana BC State Finance Corporation, stated that the Congress government believes BCs (Backward Classes) can only be empowered through education. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that the schemes introduced by the Congress government in Telangana since coming to power are creating opportunities for children from BC communities to compete with anyone in life, emphasising that caste should not obstruct anyone's dreams.

He mentioned that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, recognising that a single lamp can dispel centuries of darkness, considers that oppressed classes in Telangana have lived trusting this very statement. He called this lamp "education." However, he expressed regret, saying that social history reveals how difficult it is to attain this light, as caste-based oppression, discrimination, and poverty have left deep wounds on weaker sections for generations. He added that the Praja Palana government believes "Education is the only liberation" as the remedy to these issues.

While some in society enjoy opportunities to reach the sky, others remain trapped within caste barriers, living behind walls of backwardness. This government, which came to power to fight against the injustice faced by BCs for centuries, has implemented many development and welfare programmes for BC children within a few days. He said that in the effort to eradicate caste oppression, the light of education is illuminating a new phase and direction for BC welfare. These initiatives are not mere words but the start of a social revolution; everyone who reads this message cannot help but reflect on the inequalities within themselves, as it exposes society’s hidden wounds and offers the medicine of education.

He stated that backward and weaker sections have faced oppression for generations in the name of caste, with backwardness and discrimination shaping bitter experiences in their lives. While the country advances with the efforts of these sections, the benefits of development are not reaching them. He added that the state government has launched numerous ideal schemes aimed at ensuring respect, opportunities, rights, and especially education for every backward family.

Comprehensive educational opportunities for BC children

The government has realised that only education can erase the centuries-old caste-based oppression, and has taken key decisions to provide comprehensive educational opportunities for children from BC communities. Believing that education is the key to transforming lives, the government is taking measures to prevent children of the poor from lagging behind in quality education by establishing hostels and special training centres, making education a weapon. He said that the schemes designed for BC students in Telangana are not just welfare programmes but foundations for social change. Model BC residential schools, modern laboratories, digital classrooms, hostels with international standards, free counselling, and career guidance—all these initiatives aim to provide equal competitive ability to BC children.

He stated that these schemes undertaken by the Telangana Congress government offer opportunities for BC children to compete equally in life. He added that it is their government's belief that caste should not hinder anyone’s dreams. The Congress regards it as their responsibility to provide proper platforms for children to showcase their talent. He opined that family poverty and social backwardness should not determine a child's future. In Telangana, BCs are labourers, producers, and service providers; therefore, their oppression is a loss to society. Protecting the dignity, rights, and opportunities of BC communities is not just an administrative act but a matter of social justice.

Empowering BCs through education, eliminating caste oppression from society, creating at least one highly educated person in every BC family, providing economic stability through jobs, businesses, and skill development, enabling BC children to lead the country, and fighting for equality—these are the goals of the Congress government. Nuthi Srikanth Goud said that plans are being made for a bright future for BCs, and the government will stand by every poor person until education shines within their homes. He added that ignorance is a great enemy, and the Telangana government is taking steps to eliminate this ignorance. Education is the foundation of a confident future for Telangana BCs. The Congress government is working sincerely to strengthen this foundation and inspire new enthusiasm within society. He stated that they are moving towards making Telangana an egalitarian society, and only such programmes will eradicate caste discrimination, build unity, provide education and knowledge, and ultimately achieve social equality and political power.