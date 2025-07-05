The development of India depends on the development of districts and states. NITI Aayog Deputy Secretary New Delhi Arvind Kumar

Wanaparthi District: The Central Committee from New Delhi visited Wanaparthi district on Saturday to inspect the welfare programs implemented by the Central and State Governments, especially how drinking and irrigation water is being provided to the people at the field level and what are the quality standards.

The 28th team of the teams formed by the Central Government through NITI Aayog to visit the respective states of the country and inspect the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission Abhiyan at the field level and give an actual report, visited Wanaparthi district on Saturday.

The team was led by NITI Aayog Deputy Secretary Arvind Kumar and was assisted by Deputy Director Central Water Commission Arun Kumar and Central Ground Water Board Scientist P. Yadav.

The central team was welcomed by District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi at the Collectorate. Later, a meeting was held in the conference hall and a report was presented through a projector on the drinking water policy being provided to the people through Mission Bhagiratha in Wanaparthi district and the steps taken to overcome the obstacles.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the central and state governments are jointly undertaking many programs to see India as a developed country in all sectors by 2047. He said that he will visit Wanaparthi district for two days on Saturday and Sunday to learn how these programs are being implemented at the field level and how the living standards of the people are improving and to submit a report.

He said that he visited Achyutapur, Qasim Nagar, Kanayapalli Fresh Water Purification Center, Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation 2nd Canal in Wanaparthy district to find out how drinking water is being provided to the people of the district, what are the quality standards, and how problems are being overcome.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that clean drinking water is being provided to every household in Wanaparthy district, and a register has been set up there to clean overhead tanks three times a month. Similarly, he said that a large amount of water is being provided for irrigation for agriculture. He said that not only are ponds and ponds filled due to rains, but also reservoirs and ponds are being filled due to the river flow coming from above. He informed that programs such as water conservation, water sheds, roof top harvesting and setting up of indus pits are being carried out by the Rural Development Department to increase groundwater. He explained that bore wells will be ready to solve any water problem during the summer season.

Additional Collector Local Bodies In-charge Yadayya, Mission Bhagiratha S. E. Venkataramana, Irrigation S. I. Srinivas Reddy, Mission Bhagiratha E. E. Megha Reddy, P.D. DRDO Umadevi and other district officials participated.