The first action hero documentary wins Gaddar Film Award for Dr Ponnam Ravichandra

Karimnagar: Senior journalist, writer and documentary filmmaker Ponnam Ravichandra brought laurels to Karimnagar after winning the prestigious Gaddar Film Award in the documentary category. The Government of Telangana announced the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards for Telugu films of 2025 at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Dr Ravichandra’s documentary titled “The First Action Hero”, based on the life of legendary film personality Paidi Jayaraj, secured the second best documentary award.

Paidi Jayaraj, widely regarded as a pioneering figure from Telangana in Indian cinema, acted, produced and directed in more than 300 films in Bollywood and earned immense recognition in the industry.

A multifaceted personality, Dr Ravichandra has been serving as the president of the Karimnagar Film Bhavan and the Karimnagar Film Society for the past eight years.

Through these platforms, he has been actively working to promote film culture and encourage young audiences to appreciate quality cinema by organising screenings of notable films.

Driven by his passion for cinema history, Dr Ravichandra produced the documentary on Paidi Jayaraj by investing several lakhs of rupees.

As part of his research, he travelled to Mumbai, where he interacted with Jayaraj’s descendants and collected rare photographs and archival video material related to the actor’s life and career.

The documentary highlights several lesser-known aspects of Jayaraj’s life and contribution to Indian cinema, bringing the legacy of the Telangana-born film icon to a wider audience.

The film has been appreciated by cinema enthusiasts and researchers alike for documenting the journey of one of the earliest action heroes of Indian cinema and for showcasing Telangana’s historic connection with the national film industry.

Adding another achievement to his career, Dr Ravichandra has also been recognised by the Indian Book of Records for his contributions to literature and cinema. The announcement was made by K. Vivekananda Babu.

Apart from his work as a journalist, Dr Ravichandra has been actively involved as a writer, poet, film critic and jury member at several film festivals.

He has earlier received prestigious recognitions, including the Nandi Award, and now the Gaddar Film Award, further strengthening his reputation as a dedicated voice in the field of cinema and literature.