The Girl Foundation (TGF) India cordially the Press meet on the Land Mark Supreme Court Verdict on Menstrual Health & Hygiene of Girls who are studying in various schools across India

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 8:42 PM IST
The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment on menstrual health is a historic affirmation that dignity cannot be conditional. By recognising menstrual health as part of the Right to Life under Article 21, the Court has acknowledged the lived reality of millions of girls and women in this country.

For years, civil society organisations have witnessed how lack of access to sanitary products, safe toilets, and accurate information forces girls to miss school, compromises their health, and undermines their dignity. This judgment validates those experiences and places responsibility where it belongs — with the system.

The directions issued by the Court provide a clear roadmap: access, infrastructure, education, and accountability. What is now required is timely and effective implementation, particularly in government schools and underserved communities.

As an NGO working at the grassroots, we stand ready to support government efforts through awareness, outreach, and on-ground implementation. Menstrual health is not charity; it is a matter of rights, equality, and justice.

We welcome this judgment and urge all stakeholders to act without delay

Supreme Court JudgmentMenstrual Health RightsArticle 21 Right to LifeWomen’s Dignity and EqualityPublic Health and Education
