The Handloom week to be taken by the officials on the occasion of National Handloom Day

On the Occasion of National Handloom Day, the district officials were planning to celebrate the Handloom week on the instructions of the Director of Handloom and textail department.All the handlooms and woollen silk weawers societies are here by informed to participate in the National Handloom Day will be held on 12.08.2023 ,at 10 an in the IDOC .

On this occasion the Local MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy and the district Collector Valluri Kranti will be started the walk of handloom week bay wavering the Flag to explain the importance of handloom clothes and textiles and other importance of handloom presentation.

To promote Use of handloom clothes,the participants should explain that how Handloom clothes protect skin and increase the modesty of the wearer .

On the other hand on this National Day of Hand looms ,the Artisans and master weawers should be felicitated .

The Essay competition should be conducted to the College students on the importance of handlooms.The prizes should be given to the winners on the same day at Gadwal IDOC.

Hence all the handloom weavers in Gadwal district should attend the meeting to be held on 12 th of this month by wearing Handloom clothes.