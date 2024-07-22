The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district

Gadwal: In a significant political development, Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, a seasoned leader and stalwart of the BRS party, is making waves among the people of Nadigadda. Venkatramulu, who has a long history of involvement in the Telangana movement, is being whispered about as the next in line for BRS leadership in the Gadwal constituency.

The recent political shift in Gadwal has been noteworthy. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who was elected under the BRS party symbol, has switched allegiance to the Congress party along with his followers. This unexpected move has created a vacuum in the BRS party's leadership in the district, prompting deliberations among the remaining senior leaders about who will take up the mantle.

Among the prominent figures being considered for the leadership role is Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu. Known for his close association with BRS party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Venkatramulu is a respected member of the BRS Politburo. His popularity and influence within the party, especially in the Gadwal constituency, make him a strong contender for the position.

Venkatramulu's political journey is marked by his unwavering commitment to the Telangana movement. He previously contested as a Mahajan Front candidate in 1999 and as a joint candidate for the Congress and TRS parties in 2004, although both attempts ended in defeat. Despite these setbacks, Venkatramulu remained steadfast in his dedication to the cause and became a prominent figure during the Jogulamba Gadwal movement. His accessibility and spirit of activism have left an indelible mark on the people of Nadigadda.

Despite not receiving the party ticket he hoped for in the last assembly elections, Venkatramulu stayed loyal to the BRS leadership. He worked tirelessly for the victory of the party candidates in both the 2018 and 2023 assembly elections. His non-introverted nature and longstanding association with the party bolster his position as a potential leader during the party's time in power.

Adding to his appeal is Venkatramulu's background as a member of the Backward Classes (BC) community, which enhances his popularity over the current MLA, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. The people of Gadwala hold Venkatramulu in high regard, seeing him as a key figure who contributed significantly to the Telangana movement. His potential elevation to BRS leadership is seen as a move towards justice and recognition of his years of dedication and service.

As discussions among senior BRS leaders intensify, there is a growing consensus that Venkatramulu might finally be given the reins of leadership in the upcoming 2024 elections. The heart-beating information among the people of Gadwal is that the senior leaders of the BRS party are taking steps towards bringing Venkatramulu into a leadership role that reflects his contributions and loyalty.

With the political landscape in Gadwal evolving rapidly, all eyes are on the BRS party's next steps and Venkatramulu's future role. His leadership could bring renewed vigor and direction to the party, solidifying its position in the district and ensuring continued progress and development for the people of Gadwal.