The Managing Director, of HMWSSB, inspected the Mir Alam Tank sewage treatment plant

Hyderabad: Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) along with senior officers inspected ongoing works of the Mir Alam Tank sewage treatment plant (STP) on Monday.



Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWSSB said STP is being constructed with a total capacity of 41.5 MLDs. He also inspected the construction works and expressed satisfaction with the performance.

Once with the completion of 31 STP the problem of sewage in the city will be solved. Through these, 1282 million liters of sewage can be treated daily, as the new STPs are being constructed with advanced sequencing batch reactor technology, said senior officer, HMWSSB.

1650 million gallons of sewage are generated daily in the GHMC area. Already 772 million gallons of sewage is being treated through 25 STPs and to clean the remaining 878 million gallons of sewage, the state government has taken up the construction of 31 new sewage treatment plants (STPs). Rs 3,866.41 crore under three packages under Greater Hyderabad to treat one hundred percent of the sewage produced daily in the city. While these are being constructed in all 5 circles. Once it gets constructed, 1257.50 million liters per day of sewage can be treated regularly, said senior officer, HMWSSB.