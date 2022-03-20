The Nano Tech touch to Yadadri's golden kalashams

What's common to America's space entity NASA and mana Yadadri'skalasams? Well, it's the Nano Tech Gold Deposition (NTGD) Technology touch to both! The gold coating technology used in NASA/ISRO defence applications and equipment is also what is used to make the golden kalasams of the magnificent Yadadri temple in Hyderabad. The 1,000-year-old abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is all set to open to public after its 360-degree renovation on March 28, 2022.

The magnificent temple town, 52 km away from Hyderabad, has been renovated to look like a divine, mythical temple town that will reinstate the glory of Lord Narasimha. What stands out here are the 52 intricately designed kalasams. The kalasams have been designed by the Chennai-based Smart Creations which has been into temple restoration and beautification. The company has been commissioned to work with all the major temples across India and internationally assisting them with the gold plating of the temple kalash, temple idols, and a lot more. As the temple opens to the public this month, the golden glitter of the temple is bound to have a spell-binding effect on devotees who come seeking Lord Narasimha's blessings.

Says PankkajBhaandari, founder of Smart Creations, "We have more than two decades of experience in gold plating in temples across the country and internationally." Elaborating about the NTGD (Nano Tech Gold Deposition) technology, he explains: "It is a patented technology that allows for lesser consumption of gold in gold plating. Our golden temple projects are mainly dependent on the kind hearted donations of devotees. NTGD technology effectively increases the affordability of the projects by decreasing the consumption to about 5 grams per sqft. As opposed to conventional gold coating, the thickness of the gold layer using this method is reduced to microns. This is achieved through electroplating of gold onto a suitable metal substrate, preferably copper, which is well known for its conductivity. The initial copper electroplating ensures a smooth even finish which is evident in our product quality. The same can be replicated with silver electroplating as well.

The longevity of the product is also assured as the gold is plated on rather than applied as a coating. The overall finished product is significantly lighter and easier to handle than products coated through conventional methods. The cherry on the cake is the fact that the gold deposited through this method is 100% recoverable at any given point of time." Pankkaj is an ISB/Stanford Alumni who works with the latest project management systems to bring in professional touch to the divine work he does. "We use the NTGD (nanotechnology) technology for gold plating.

This technology is in tune with conventional techniques and the recent Minamata convention. Yes, we use the same technology used by Vendors of NASA and ISRO- aerospace and defence applications customised for spiritual spaces for validation and longevity. In the last five years, the Dwajasthambam of Narasimha at Sri Parthasarathy temple, vimana of Sringeri Sarada temple and the kalasams and flag mast of Sri Kanchi Kamakshi temple have been memorable experiences. Pankkaj's work is not restricted to temples alone but includes churches and Jain mandirs too.