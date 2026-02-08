The role of Anwarul Uloom College in National and community development is unforgettable: Dr Ausaf Sayeed

Hyderabad: Dr Ausaf Sayeed, IFS, former Foreign Secretary to the Government of India, advised students to utilize every moment of their college life in a positive and constructive manner, as these moments never return. He said that those who use their time wisely achieve success at every stage of life.

Dr was addressing undergraduate and postgraduate students at the convocation ceremony held on February 8 at Anwarul Uloom College. Professor K Shashi Kant, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Principal Dr Abdul Razzaq, Director Ahmed Baig, and Dr Fazil Hussain Parvez were also present.

Dr Sayeed, an alumnus of Anwarul Uloom College paid rich tributes to the academic services of the institution and stated that its role in nation-building is unforgettable. Reflecting on his own educational journey marked by continuous struggle, he said that although he studied at Anwarul Uloom College for only two years, its contribution to his success and progress cannot be forgotten.

NCC cadets presented a guard of honour. Professor Shashi Kant distributed gold medals to undergraduate and postgraduate students, while Dr Sayeed awarded certificates to more than four hundred students.

The programme began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and NCC cadets rendered Tarana-e-Iqbal.