Badradrikothagudem distic: The State Agriculture, Marketing, Textile Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said. A pump house trial run was conducted at Biji Kothur in Ashwapuram mandal on Thursday. The Minister expressed happiness over the success of the trial run. On this occasion he said that 1500 cusecs of water was released through this pump house They said they will do it. He said that the main canal works have been completed to supply 104 km of water through 4 pumps in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He said that this canal will be connected to the Nagarjunasagar canal at Enkur so that 1.20 lakh acres of combined Khammam district will be provided with irrigation water in the first phase. Complete the Sitarama upliftment scheme in phases in the next three yearsThe minister said that 6.74 lakh acres in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts will be irrigated.

Irrigation Department Chief Engineer Srinivas Reddy, Superintendent Engineers Venkateswar Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Executive Engineer Venkateswara Rao and others participated in this program.