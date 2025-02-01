The Stench Of Apathy: Trash burning on Godavari banks ups health risks

Kothagudem: The temple town of Bhadrachalam is facing a severe environmental and health crisis due to the unchecked burning of trash along the banks of the Godavari River. Despite multiple warnings from authorities, residents complain that garbage is still being dumped and burned, causing significant air and water pollution.

The lack of a suitable dumping yard has rendered garbage collected from the town’s homes and businesses being disposed along the river embankment for a number of years now. In 2022, a land near Manubothula Tank in Bhadrachalam Mandal was set aside for the construction of a dumping yard. After dry and wet trash were separated, a dry resource collection center (DRCC) was created to create vermin-compost.

However, residents allege that waste continues to be discarded along the riverbank instead of being processed properly; allegations are also rife that local gram panchayat (GP) workers are burning the trash.

Local trader Prabhakar Rao told The Hans India that GP workers burn the trash everyday between 4 pm and 11 pm. “Smoke from the burning trash fills the entire town. The occupants are forced to breathe in smoke. Since using fans or air conditioners will only make the situation worse, we are unable to do so,” he said.

He lamented that complaints to the executive officer of the Bhadrachalam gram panchayat and other higher authorities had not been addressed.

When the cops inquired as to why the trash had burned, they merely replied that some naughty people were responsible. “The ITDA project officer and the district collector should investigate the matter and ensure that the garbage burning ceases immediately; if not, the executive officer should be suspended,” asserted Rao.

He warned that in addition to pounding on the court’s doors, the people of Bhadrachalam town would file a complaint with the Pollution Control Board if the issue was not resolved right away.