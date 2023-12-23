The Tabernacles: Connecting through music in X’Mas

Hyderabad: The Tabernacles, an interdenominational singing ensemble, has glorified God through music for an impressive 56 years. Started on December 2, 1967, with nine boys and seven girls, this remarkable group, guided by the late Kenneth V Gibson, remains an unparalleled presence in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and a rarity across India. Their enduring legacy spans over five decades, showcasing choral music and Christian Western classical pieces with unwavering dedication. Since the passing of Kenneth V Gibson, the group, under its conductor Zubin Gibson, proudly continues its cherished tradition of annual concerts.

Speaking to The Hans India, Zubin Gibson says, “Over the years, The Tabernacles witnessed an evolution in their repertoire and singing quality, all while steadfastly upholding a devotion to Western classical music in a city where this genre faces a decline. To preserve and invigorate this musical heritage, the group presents a diverse array of pieces, encompassing weighty compositions from eminent maestros such as Handel, Mozart, Vivaldi, and other distinguished composers alongside lighter classical selections.

What sets The Tabernacles apart is their chamber orchestra, a vibrant ensemble comprising members aged eight to 55. This orchestra injects a dynamic essence into their performances, featuring young virtuosos on violin, cello, and double bass, adding a refreshing dimension to the group’s musical presentations.”

The Tabernacles host their annual Christmas concert on the first Saturday in December, followed by the Passion concert in March. Recently, the group introduced the Hymn Concert in August and hopes to continue the tradition.

As they prepared for their performances this Christmas season, the Tabernacles, in collaboration with the Chennai-based Genesis Chamber Orchestra’s 20-member team, gathered for a poignant final rehearsal. Adorned in T-shirts bearing the heartfelt slogan ‘Peace on Earth,’ the musicians resonated not just in harmony but also in a shared aspiration for global tranquility.

Speaking about the impact of Western classical music in Hyderabad, Zubin says, “The era of the Nizams, spanning from 1724 to 1948, not only bore witness to the profound influence of Western classical music on Hyderabad’s cultural tapestry but also highlighted their patronage and encouragement toward its flourishing. Within the opulent expanse of the Chowmahalla Palace, the esteemed official residence of the Nizams, resided a dedicated music hall known as the Khilwat Mubarak, a prestigious venue that played host to numerous classical music concerts.

This magnificent hall provided a stage for renowned Western classical musicians, attracting luminaries of the caliber of Yehudi Menuhin and Zubin Mehta. Their performances within these grand halls added further prestige to an already illustrious lineage of musical excellence nurtured under the gracious support of the Nizams.”

Gathering once a week, usually on Sundays, The Tabernacles convene for their practice sessions. Given the diverse schedules of its members, many of whom are working professionals with varying shifts, these sessions are vital for synchronisation. The usual routine spans three hours, from 4 pm to 7 pm, offering an immersive musical experience. However, as the concert date draws near, the commitment intensifies, prompting additional rehearsals on both Saturdays and Sundays to ensure a polished and impeccable performance.