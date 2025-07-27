The written examination for the selection of village administrators and licensed surveyors in the district began in a peaceful atmosphere: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi

Wanaparthy District: The examination was arranged for the examination on Sunday at the Government Boys' High School in the district headquarters. In this order, the District Collector inspected the examination center along with Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu. He inspected the conduct of the examination and got to know the attendance details.

The examination began at 10.00 am and continued till 1.00 pm. Candidates were allowed into the center an hour before. Candidates were also strictly checked against bringing any electronic devices.

Speaking, the Collector said that the examination for village administrators and licensed surveyors in the district is being conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. The Collector instructed the concerned officials to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

He said that out of a total of 62 candidates for the GPO examination, 55 appeared and seven were absent. Similarly, out of 112 candidates for the license surveyor exam, 100 appeared and 12 were absent. However, another exam will be held for the license surveyors from 2 pm to 5 pm.

RDO Subrahmanyam, AD Sarve Balakrishna, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, other revenue officials and others are with the collector.