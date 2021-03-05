There is no cheater like KCR in the world: MP Komatireddy

Ramannapet (Nalgonda): Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that one cannot see a cheater like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the world.

Speaking to the media at Ramannapet on Thursday, he stated TRS candidate for Graduate MLC constituency election Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is State president of Farmers' Coordinating Committee, is not eligible to contest.

He criticised that Kaleshwaram project was of no use to anyone in the state except KCR, who got kickbacks from contractors. He alleged that CM KCR had demolished old Secretariat building in Hyderabad and constructing a new one as he was depressed over his son KT Rama Rao's political future.

'Even though 28 months passed after the TRS came to power for the second time, it could not provide the assured monthly allowance to the unemployed across the State. TRS MPs and MLAs will not be allowed to roam on the road if IKP centres are not set up this year,' he warned.

KCR will be punished for life over robbing money and cheating the people of the State with false promises, he stated.

The MP urged graduate voters to support Congress MLC candidate for Nalgonda- Khammam-Warangal Gradutate constituency Sabavath Ramulu Naik and requested them to give first priority vote to him.