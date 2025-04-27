Third Day of Summer Bala Samskara Kendra Camp Focuses on Indian Epics, Discipline, and Cultural Values

Gadwal: The third day of the Summer Bala Samskara Kendra Camp was conducted with great enthusiasm and devotion. Several inspiring sessions were organized for the participating children, aimed at instilling moral values, discipline, and cultural pride.

In today's program:

Ravi Garu, the Mandal Pramukh of Dharma Prasara Samiti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Gadwal, spoke about the importance and greatness of ancient Indian scriptures — Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita. He emphasized how these timeless epics serve as guiding lights for leading a righteous and fulfilling life.

Praveen Garu, an RSS activist, delivered an inspiring lecture on the life and teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He elaborated on Shivaji’s courage, leadership, and commitment to Dharma, encouraging students to draw inspiration from his extraordinary life.

Ratna Simha Reddy Garu, Founder of Helping Hands Organization, addressed the students on the topic of "Students and Discipline". He highlighted the critical role discipline plays in the holistic development of young minds, stressing that a disciplined student becomes a responsible citizen.

Parushuram Garu, City Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Gadwal, spoke about the true significance of festivals. He explained how Indian festivals are not just celebrations but also a medium to uphold cultural values, strengthen family bonds, and nurture spirituality.

The children also enthusiastically participated in various games organized by Chandra Chandramouli, Veeresh, Raju, and Hari Nath, making the day lively and joyful.

Towards the end of the program, Pulihora (a traditional South Indian rice dish) was served to all the students. The distribution was generously sponsored by Sri Chilukuri Venkatesh Garu in memory of his mother, Chilukuri Vijayalakshmi Garu of Gadwal.

The day's events successfully combined education, tradition, and recreation, creating lasting impressions on the young minds attending the camp.