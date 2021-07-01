Thirty lakh people to be given second dose of vaccine in July: Telangana public health director

Around 30 lakh people will be given the second dose of vaccine in the month of July, said Telangana State Public Medical and Health director Dr G Srinivas Rao. He affirmed that the vaccine is being administered to those above 18 years of age.

"Vaccines will be given at 204 Government COVID centres to those who registered online in Urban Local Bodies and the people can walk-in into Primary Healthcare Centres in the rural areas," said Srinivas Rao. He added the vaccine is being given in 100 centres in Greater Hyderabad.



Rao further said that the Covishield could be taken between 14 and 16 weeks while the Covaxin between four and six week gap.

