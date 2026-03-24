This historic allocation is an investment in TG’s youth : OU Vice-Chancellor

Calling it a “historic allocation” and “an investment in Telangana’s youth and intellectual capital,” Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday for earmarking Rs 1,000 crore in the state budget for the university’s development.

Prof. Molugaram emphasised that this funding reflects the government’s vision, determination, and commitment to higher education. He noted that the Chief Minister had visited the university twice and kept his promise to strengthen its infrastructure. “This allocation is not just a financial grant—it is a strategic investment in the future of Telangana’s students and research ecosystem,” he said.

The funds will be directed toward rebuilding infrastructure, modernising research laboratories to international standards, and creating advanced facilities for students and scholars. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted that the initiative would help transform Osmania University into a global centre for education and research.

Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy assured that the funds would be utilised with utmost transparency and efficiency. He pledged to provide students and researchers with a superior academic environment, enabling Osmania University to embark on a new phase of transformation.

Prof. Molugaram said that Osmania’s growth is part of the government’s broader strategy to place education at the forefront of Telangana’s development agenda. With this landmark funding, the university is poised to deliver world-class opportunities and strengthen the state’s intellectual capital.