Thousands throng Bhadrachalam for Lord Rama Pattabhishekam

Bhadrachalam: The coronation ceremony (Pattabhishekam) of Lord Rama was held with grandeur and traditional fervour at the Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple on Saturday. The sacred rituals, unique to Lord Sri Rama, drew thousands of devotees who gathered to witness the spiritually significant occasion.

The ceremony was conducted following the celestial wedding (Sita Rama Kalyanam), in accordance with age-old traditions. Priests later performed the Mahakumbha Teertha Prokshana as part of the elaborate rituals.

After special pujas, the beautifully decorated idols were taken in a grand procession from the main temple to Mithila Stadium. Devotees participated with enthusiasm, singing bhajans, while women performed kolatam amid continuous chants of “Rama… Rama,” creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

At the stadium, the deities were placed in an ornately decorated Kalyana Mandapam. The ceremony commenced at 10 a.m. with Viswakshena Puja and concluded at 2 p.m.

Temple head priest K.E. Sthala Sai and Vedic scholar Murali Krishnamacharyulu explained the spiritual significance of the Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam during the proceedings.

State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, along with his spouse, attended the ceremony and offered silk clothes to the deities as part of tradition.

Endowments Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Endowments Commissioner Hanumanth Rao, District Collector Ankit, and Executive Officer R. Damodhar Rao were also present.

A large number of devotees from nearby regions attended the ceremony, filling the venue with devotion and enthusiasm.