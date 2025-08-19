Thousands Witness 5th Annual Kalyan Mahotsavam of Sri Jammulamma Ammavaru in Gadwal

Gadwal: Gadwal district witnessed the grand celebrations of the 5th Annual Kalyan Mahotsavam of Sri Jamadagni Sametha Sri Sri Sri Jammulamma Ammavaru at the historic Jammichedu Sri Jammulamma-Parashurama Swamy temple. The festivities were conducted with traditional fervor, devotional rituals, and in the presence of several prominent leaders and thousands of devotees.

Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma Participates

Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Sarithamma attended the auspicious celebrations. She was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple committee members and endowment officials with mangala vadyams. After offering prayers and receiving theertha prasadam, she was felicitated with a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma expressed happiness over the grandeur of the celebrations being organized year after year. She prayed to Goddess Jammulamma to bless Telangana and the Nadigadda region with timely rains, fair prices for farmers’ produce, and overall agricultural prosperity. She also wished for the welfare and progress of people in education, health, trade, and all walks of life under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She invoked the blessings of the goddess for people to live long, healthy, and prosperous lives.

Several senior Congress leaders including Jammichedu Suresh, DTDC Narsimhulu, Bhaskar Yadav, Jammichedu Anand, Nagaraju, Patapallem Anand Goud, Dr. Sridhar, TNR Jagadish, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatesh, builder Ramakrishna, Chepala Chinna, Dadavai Narsimhulu, and others took part in the program.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Offers Silk Robes

On the same occasion, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy participated in the Kalyan Mahotsavam. He was given a grand welcome with a poorna kumbham by the temple chairman, executive officer, and Vedic scholars. As part of the rituals, the MLA presented traditional silk robes and pearl thalambralu to Goddess Jammulamma.

Special pujas were performed for him inside the temple, and he was later felicitated with a shawl. The MLA also inaugurated the newly constructed silver temple doors (dwaram) of Sri Jammulamma temple.

In his address, the MLA described Jammulamma as the divine mother and protector of Nadigadda people. He said it was a matter of pride that the 5th Kalyan Mahotsavam was organized with such devotion and grandeur. He highlighted that devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu visit the shrine between January and June every year to fulfill their vows. He assured that all facilities will be provided to the visiting pilgrims and that efforts will be made to develop the temple as a prominent pilgrimage center.

The MLA also prayed for timely rains, fair crop prices, and the welfare of farmers. He expressed confidence that under CM Revanth Reddy’s governance, people from all sections of society would prosper in agriculture, education, healthcare, and business. He pledged his continued support for the development of the temple.

Distinguished Participants

The event saw the participation of Temple Committee Chairman Boya Venkata Ramulu, former Joint District Director Subhan, Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Kuruva Hanumanthu, former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar, former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud, senior leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy and G. Venugopal, former MPPs Vijay and Rajareddy, former Chairman Satish, former Councillor Murali, Srinu Mudiraj, temple committee directors, local leaders, and a large number of devotees.