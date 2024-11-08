Three Arrested for Gang Rape of 50-Year-Old Woman in Hyderabad's Madhura Nagar

Three men were arrested in Hyderabad on November 6 for the gang rape of a 50-year-old woman in Madhura Nagar, which occurred on the night of November 4.

The accused—Chandu Chauhan (24), Ajay Kumar (25), and Mohd Arif (35)—are all from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and work as painters and construction laborers in the city.

Police say the victim, a laborer from the Lambada tribe, had been stalked by the men for several days before the attack.

On the night of the incident, the accused offered her Rs 500 to wash their clothes and lured her to their home in an auto. Once inside, they physically assaulted her.

When they arrived, they attacked and sexually assaulted her. A neighbor heard the victim's cries and called for help, leading to her rescue.

The attackers ran away when they noticed people coming.

The police filed charges for wrongful confinement, attempted murder, and gang rape against the three men.

The Madhura Nagar police arrested the suspects within a day after the report was made.

According to the assistant commissioner of police from the Panjagutta division in West Zone, Hyderabad, the men were taken to court and placed in judicial custody.