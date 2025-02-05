Three Migrant Workers Killed in Under-Construction Hotel Collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the L.B. Nagar area on Wednesday morning (February 5, 2025), when the cellar of an under-construction hotel collapsed, claiming the lives of three migrant workers and injuring several others.

The deceased, identified as laborers from Bihar, were working at the site when the structure gave way. Rescue teams and local authorities swiftly arrived to clear the debris and provide assistance to those trapped. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that inadequate reinforcement during construction may have contributed to the collapse. Officials have launched a probe to determine the exact cause and assess potential lapses in safety measures.

Authorities have assured strict action if negligence is found, as concerns grow over construction safety protocols in the city.