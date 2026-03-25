Tight security arrangements in place for Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Tight security arrangements were put in place ahead of the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled to be held on March 27 at the Vemulawada Rajanna temple, with district Superintendent of Police Mahesh B. Gite directing officials to ensure foolproof measures in view of the anticipated heavy influx of devotees.

The SP, accompanied by temple authorities and police officials, carried out a detailed ground inspection of the temple premises, including the Shivarchana area and designated parking zones on Tuesday. During the visit, he issued key instructions to streamline arrangements. As the Kalyanam was set to be conducted on a specially arranged Shivarchana platform this year, officials were instructed to ensure smooth movement and a comfortable darshan experience for devotees.

Highlighting the need for enhanced security within and around the temple, the SP directed the installation of barricades, separate queue systems for post-Kalyanam darshan, improved parking arrangements, and the placement of clear signages across the premises. He also called for a comprehensive traffic management plan to avoid congestion and ensure orderly movement of vehicles.

Reiterating that the safety of devotees remained the top priority, the SP instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that no untoward incidents occurred during the religious event.