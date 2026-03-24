Tight security for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the upcoming Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra, with a total of 3,000 police personnel to be deployed, aiming to ensure the procession is held smoothly and peacefully.

At a coordination meeting held in Seetharam Bagh on Monday, City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan reviewed security and logistical measures.

Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed with CCTV cameras and drones monitoring the route.

The procession, scheduled to begin by 1 pm, will move from Seetharam Bagh to Hanuman Vyayamshala.

Officials have advised organisers to conduct trial runs to avoid congestion and ensure that large vehicles do not cause disruptions.

Special teams, including She Teams, will be on duty to prevent crimes and ensure women’s safety. Authorities have also discouraged the use of DJs, urging organisers to maintain low noise levels and communal harmony.

Civic officials said that road repairs and street lighting along the route have been completed, while organisers have been asked to take precautions regarding vehicle height and movement.