Tight Security in Place for Sri Rama Shobhayatra, says Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad CP V. C. Sajjanar has announced that comprehensive arrangements have been completed for the Sri Rama Shobhayatra set to take place in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking to media, the Commissioner said the procession will begin at 2:00 PM from Sitarambagh Temple and is expected to conclude by 10:00 PM, with a detailed route plan in place to ensure smooth movement.

He noted that the designated routes have already been inspected in coordination with various government departments. Authorities will monitor the procession continuously using drones and CCTV cameras.

Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. Special crime teams will also be stationed along the route to prevent incidents such as pickpocketing, while ‘SHE Teams’ will accompany the procession to enhance safety.

The Commissioner urged the public to avoid making any controversial or provocative remarks during the event, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators. He added that measures have been implemented to prevent any lapses seen during previous processions.