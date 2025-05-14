Time to rise against tyrannical rule of Congress in TG: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that it was time to rise against the tyrannical rule of the Congress in Telangana.

He has termed the Congress rule as the ‘corrupt and deceptive’ rule. Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s regime of dragging the State into chaos, deceit, and misrule. Addressing a crucial meeting with party leaders from the united Warangal district in Hyderabad, KTR declared that the Warangal public meeting marked the beginning of the end for the Congress rule. He called upon party cadres to intensify their efforts and take the message of the Congress government’s betrayal to every household in Telangana.

“The Revanth-led government is like a captain who only claims to sail till the stream is shallow. Once deep waters arrive, their hollowness is exposed,” quipped KTR.

The BRS leader lambasted the Congress for failing to deliver on its promises, especially towards farmers and unemployed youth and farmers. He highlighted the increasing number of farmer suicides, the delays in Rythu Bharosa payments, the gross negligence in paddy procurement, and lack of compensation for losses due to untimely rains. He said that the BRS would soon launch statewide protests and mass outreach campaigns demanding justice for the distressed farming community.

Further sharpening his attack, KTR said, “Congress is another name for betrayal. Their history is full of broken promises and scams. We will expose their true face to the people of Telangana.” He urged BRS leaders to mobilise grassroots campaigns, holding village-level meetings and building a strong agitation against the ruling dispensation.

KTR hailed the Elkathurthi BRS silver jubilee public meeting as one of the biggest in Telangana’s political history, crediting its success to the tireless efforts of party workers and people’s unwavering faith in the BRS.

“The massive turnout at Elkathurthi reflects the strength of the BRS and the beginning of a political shift. The enthusiasm of our cadre and the support from the masses has reignited our collective will to fight,” KTR stated. He thanked all the leaders and volunteers from the Warangal region for organising the historic event of the 25th anniversary celebration of BRS.

KTR also joined local leaders from Warangal for a meal, in a show of camaraderie and unity, and emphasised that BRS alone can ensure justice for Telangana and protect the interests of its people.