TIMS Hospital stalemate: BRS accuses Cong of dereliction of duty

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the government, which had announced the start of the Sanathnagar TIMS within a month, has done nothing but postpone the dates for the last two years.

Pointing out that the government had announced on 23 October that medical services would begin for patients from TIMS Sanathnagar within a month, Harish Rao noted that this period was now complete. “Will they start it today or will they announce another date like usual? What is your answer to this, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy?” questioned Harish Rao.

The BRS leader said the Chief Minister has done nothing except continually changing the dates and deadlines for the opening of the TIMS hospitals for the past two years. “It is a shame that the focus is on selling government lands and not on hospitals providing medical services to the people. If you look at the government's approach to the construction of TIMS hospitals in Sanathnagar, Alwal, and LB Nagar even a snail would commit suicide,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that this “wicked Congress government” was committing criminal negligence by not completing the construction of hospitals and consequently failing to provide treatment to the poor. He recalled that KCR, with a hundred-year vision formulated after the Corona pandemic, had designed TIMS hospitals in all corners of Hyderabad. On 26 April 2022, KCR created a record by laying the foundation stone of three government multi-speciality hospitals on the same day. Harish Rao alleged that the construction of hospitals, which was carried out at a rapid pace when BRS was in power, was progressing at a snail's pace after the Congress came to power. He further alleged that Revanth Reddy is deliberately not completing the TIMS hospitals out of a narrow-minded fear that KCR would gain credit if the hospitals were finished. Harish Rao demanded that the construction of TIMS hospitals be completed on a war footing to provide medical services to the people.